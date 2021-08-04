EastEnders actor and The Wall presenter Danny Dyer and Match of the Day's Alan Shearer at Wakefield fundraising football match for former Rhinos star Rob Burrow and MND Foundation

And former England striker and Match of The Day presenter Alan Shearer is due to be in the crowd at the game this weekend in Wakefield.

It has been organised by Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Darren Powell, who has arranged a string of charity games to raise cash for good causes.

Darren said he is "buzzing" after Dyer agreed to play in the match for The Kews charity team.

Darren said Shearer is due to be at Ossett United’s Ingfield Stadium on Prospect Road, Ossett, to watch Sunday's (Aug 8) game.

Gates open at 11am and kick off is at 1pm.

Darren said 1,300 tickets have been sold and he is hoping it will be a 2,000 capacity crowd as tickets - priced at £5 adults and £3 concessions - will be available on the day at the gate.

Darren said: "Danny Dyer is playing and Alan Shearer is also coming down to support.

"Danny Dyer plays in charity football matches and I have heard he is quite good."

The game has been rearranged after previously being set for July 18.

Darren has helped to raise more than £70,000 over the last five years with his charity team called The Kews, named in memory of a friend who died of cancer.

Darren, from Wakefield, said Rob and his family are due to watch the fundraising football match this Sunday

Darren said Rob’s children will be mascots at the game.

Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny is set to play in the game along with former United players Ben Parker and Matthew Kilgallon.

Also due to play is former Liverpool star Neil Ruddock, along with former Hull City player Dean Windass, ex-Manchester City player Lee Crooks, former Norwich City star Oli Johnson and Andy Holdsworth, formerly of Huddersfield Town.

They will be joined on the pitch by This is England actor Thomas Turgoose, Coronation Street actors Liam Bairstow and Ryan Prescott, and X Factor contestants Jack Walton and Ellis Lacy. Professional boxer Dalton Smith and former boxer Ricky Hatten are due to be at the ground to watch the game.

The Kews team is named after Darren’s friend Michael Kew, who lost his own cancer battle aged 40 in April 2015.

Darren, who travelled to watch Leeds United home and away matches with Michael, vowed to raise £100,000 for good causes in his memory.

Darren said new football shirts have been made for the day in tribute to Rob.