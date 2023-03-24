News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
9 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
10 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
12 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
13 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
14 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons

Easter 2023: Castleford hair and beauty salon appealing for Easter eggs to donate to children at Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield

A salon in Castleford is once again asking for donations of Easter eggs to give to sick children at Pinderfields Hospital.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Zoe Gaitley and her team at Hair ‘N’ Beauty, on Smawthorne Lane, have been collecting Easter eggs and chocolate bars to give to youngsters on the children’s ward at the Wakefield hospital for the past five years.

Since 2018, she has distributed hundreds of chocolate eggs, donating two trolley fulls last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zoe is asking for donations to be dropped off at her salon, which will then be taken to Pinderfields on Thursday, March 30 ahead of the Easter break.

Zoe and her team at Hair 'N' Beauty in Castleford have been donating Easter eggs to Pinderfields Hospital for the past five years.
Zoe and her team at Hair 'N' Beauty in Castleford have been donating Easter eggs to Pinderfields Hospital for the past five years.
Zoe and her team at Hair 'N' Beauty in Castleford have been donating Easter eggs to Pinderfields Hospital for the past five years.
Most Popular

The salon owner said: “We need to be grateful for our NHS and I think this is a good way to give back.”

Any cash donations will go towards purchasing more Easter eggs. Zoe can also collect chocolate donations within the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information or for salon opening times, visit: https://www.facebook.com/hairnbeautycastleford

Read More
Wakefield grassroots football club Ossett Town Juniors announce new kit deal wit...
Zoe will be donating the chocolate eggs to Pinderfields on Thursday, March 30 ahead of Easter.
Zoe will be donating the chocolate eggs to Pinderfields on Thursday, March 30 ahead of Easter.
Zoe will be donating the chocolate eggs to Pinderfields on Thursday, March 30 ahead of Easter.
CastlefordWakefieldNHS