Easter 2023: Castleford hair and beauty salon appealing for Easter eggs to donate to children at Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield
A salon in Castleford is once again asking for donations of Easter eggs to give to sick children at Pinderfields Hospital.
Zoe Gaitley and her team at Hair ‘N’ Beauty, on Smawthorne Lane, have been collecting Easter eggs and chocolate bars to give to youngsters on the children’s ward at the Wakefield hospital for the past five years.
Since 2018, she has distributed hundreds of chocolate eggs, donating two trolley fulls last year.
Zoe is asking for donations to be dropped off at her salon, which will then be taken to Pinderfields on Thursday, March 30 ahead of the Easter break.
The salon owner said: “We need to be grateful for our NHS and I think this is a good way to give back.”
Any cash donations will go towards purchasing more Easter eggs. Zoe can also collect chocolate donations within the local area.
For more information or for salon opening times, visit: https://www.facebook.com/hairnbeautycastleford