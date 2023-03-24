Zoe Gaitley and her team at Hair ‘N’ Beauty, on Smawthorne Lane, have been collecting Easter eggs and chocolate bars to give to youngsters on the children’s ward at the Wakefield hospital for the past five years.

Since 2018, she has distributed hundreds of chocolate eggs, donating two trolley fulls last year.

Zoe is asking for donations to be dropped off at her salon, which will then be taken to Pinderfields on Thursday, March 30 ahead of the Easter break.

The salon owner said: “We need to be grateful for our NHS and I think this is a good way to give back.”

Any cash donations will go towards purchasing more Easter eggs. Zoe can also collect chocolate donations within the local area.

For more information or for salon opening times, visit: https://www.facebook.com/hairnbeautycastleford