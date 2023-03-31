Zoe Gaitley and her team at Hair ‘N’ Beauty, on Smawthorne Lane, have been collecting Easter eggs to give to children at the Wakefield hospital for the past five years.

Since 2018, they have donated hundreds of chocolate eggs and bars to some of the youngest patients at Pinderfields.

And the salon also collects gifts and toys for children who are in hospital during the Christmas holidays.

The owner of Hair 'N' Beauty in Castleford, Zoe Gaitley, has donated around 150 Easter eggs to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

Zoe said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone that donated to the appeal.”

The chocolate goodies will be distributed by hospital staff who will make sure nobody goes without on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 9.

