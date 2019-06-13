Eastmoor Dragons U13s raising money for ‘French tour of a lifetime’

A RUGBY club at the heart of its community is trying to raise money to send it’s junior teams to France.

Eastmoor Dragons launched the fundraisers this week to take teams across the channel at Easter in 2020.

Eastmoor Dragons Rugby Club in training

Under 13’s coach Johnny Carter said: “As a community we want to do something for the children that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

The club last went on a tour of France back in 2014.

And it is hoped the club will be able to raise enough money to cover the costs of travel and accomodation for the junior teams.

So far the players have taken part in a sponsored walk and a sponsored head shave.

Ade Fleming, Junior Chairman, is hoping that they may get sponsorship from some local companies.

He said he knew some families would struggle to pay for the trip to France.

Mr Fleming said: “The bond that will be created between the team in France will be unbreakable and they will always respect each other.”

Adam Falkingbridge, under 8’s coach, has organised an event Saturday, July 13 to help raise funds.

The Masters Yorkshire Festival will take place with 17 teams from around the country taking part in a knockout tournament at 1pm.

The event will include beer tents, tombola, various stalls, barbeque, raffles and sports memorabilia stand.

All funds raised will be going towards the France tour.