Egg-cellent! 19 photos of Wakefield children's artistic Easter bonnet and egg designs

It’s the end of another school term and Easter is upon us.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:12 BST

And with that, many schools across the Wakefield district asked our clever children to decorate an Easter bonnet or eggs – and there were some showstopping creations!

We asked you to share your artistic kids’ work and here they are – thanks to all who shared!

Gemma Wright shared a photo of her little boy's design for Reception of the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

1. Hungry Caterpillar.

Gemma Wright shared a photo of her little boy's design for Reception of the Very Hungry Caterpillar. Photo: UGC

Gemma Gomersell shared her photo of Thomas with his winning entry Baby Yolker

2. Baby Yolker

Gemma Gomersell shared her photo of Thomas with his winning entry Baby Yolker Photo: UGC

Mylie, aged 9, with her gumball machine, shared by Amy Sellers.

3. Gumball

Mylie, aged 9, with her gumball machine, shared by Amy Sellers. Photo: UGC

Stanley with his light up bunny bonnet, shared by Sophie Wood.

4. Light up

Stanley with his light up bunny bonnet, shared by Sophie Wood. Photo: UGC

