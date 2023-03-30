Egg-cellent! 19 photos of Wakefield children's artistic Easter bonnet and egg designs
It’s the end of another school term and Easter is upon us.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:12 BST
And with that, many schools across the Wakefield district asked our clever children to decorate an Easter bonnet or eggs – and there were some showstopping creations!
We asked you to share your artistic kids’ work and here they are – thanks to all who shared!
