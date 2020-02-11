Eight ideas for cheap Valentine’s Day dates and gifts

Embracing the countryside and crafting handmade cards among the best thrifty ways to show your partner love on February 14.

Money saving specialists from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have revealed eight low cost suggestions for romantic dates and presents on Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy the fresh air and scenery of the great British outdoors - try to take in sunrise, sunset or stargazing to make it even more romantic. Fairburn Ings

The experts have also advised romantic Brits to consider homemade presents, take advantage of offers and remember it’s the thought that counts.

A spokesperson from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “You can’t put a price on love and that remains true when celebrating your relationship on Valentine’s Day.

“A special date night should be about having a good time with your partner, not unnecessarily expensive displays of extravagance.

“Spending quality time together, thinking beyond dinner dates and getting super sentimental are all likely to mean much more to your other half than an overpriced meal.”

Here are the NetVoucherCodes.co.uk suggestions for Valentine’s Day dates and gifts on a budget:

1. Embrace the countryside: For a low cost couples day out, it’s always worth considering getting away from it all and enjoying the fresh air and scenery of the great British outdoors. Whether you favour walking boots, cycling helmets or driving to a prime spot, there’s no fee required to make the most of the sights and sounds of nature. If you have a few quid to spare, you could also visit a National Trust site. Put together a picnic containing all of your favourite snacks and try to take in sunrise, sunset or stargazing to make it even more romantic.

2. Have a quiet night in : A fun and relaxing evening spending quality time together as a couple can often be more enjoyable than a wild night out. Cook a special meal together or for your partner, get a bottle of wine or your favourite tipple, and settle down for a new movie or a binge on a boxset. Switch your phones off, consider mutual hobbies such as board or video games, and if you’ve got kids or pets, get a single friend or relative to take care of them for the evening.

3. Consider homemade presents: Rather than spending huge sums in major retailers to show their love, UK couples could consider using their arts and crafts abilities. Put together a scrapbook of treasured photos for your other half, make a personalised card, write a love poem, or make use of any specialist skills.

Read more: West Yorkshire Police seize record haul of illicit drugs

4.Choose a sentimental rather than expensive date: It’s often said that it’s the thought that counts and this is rarely more true than when celebrating your relationship with your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife. Rather than splashing the cash on an elaborate activity or Michelin star meal, take your partner back to the location of your first date, first kiss or site of another significant moment – even if it’s just a pub or cinema.

5. Pamper your partner with breakfast in bed: Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than the classic gesture of serving your other half breakfast in bed, especially if it’s a little more exciting than your usual toast or cereals – combine the morning meal with a massage and other little things to make their day easier, for extra brownie points.

6. Think beyond dinner dates: There are plenty of free or low cost entertaining activities in towns and cities across the UK that are sure to give loving couples a good laugh. From entering a pub quiz or performing a karaoke duet, to visiting a comedy club or going to an open mic night, or even getting hot and sweaty in the gym or trying out a new sport together, dinner doesn’t have to be the focus of Valentine’s Day. Volunteering can also provide cheap and rewarding time together – offer your services as dog walkers to a local animal shelter if you love animals, for example.

7. Be savvy if keeping it traditional: If you’re a traditionalist set on giving your partner flowers on Valentine’s Day, you can still watch your wallet. Picking a variety other than pricey roses or selecting a bunch that’s been reduced because it’s near the sell by date (they’re usually still good for at least a few days) can keep costs down. The same is true when buying chocolates – there’s no need to go for the most expensive box available if you know what your partner likes, or if you spot a good offer in store. Any couples heading for a meals out at their favourite restaurant should also take advantage of any discounts from sites like NetVoucherCodes.co.uk.

8. Play tourists for the day: Couples can hop in the car or on a train to one of the UK’s big cities, to be tourists for the day without much expenditure beyond food and travel. Many of the country’s most interesting museums are free to enter, as are cathedrals and other attractions. Simply wandering around can also provide plenty of Instagram worthy sights.