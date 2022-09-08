The eight-year-old and her mum, Sophie Stogden, are set to embark on a massive 123 mile journey from Redcar to Spurn Point to raise money for the charity Rethink Mental Illness on Monday, September 12.

Alba has already raised almost £3000, smashing her original target of £500 and hopes to bring in more.

They hope the hike from North Yorkshire to East Riding of Yorkshire will bring them closer to hitting their goal of £20,000 for charity since Alba’s fundraising efforts began last year.

Alba has raised almost £20,000 for different local charities since March 2021.

Sophie said: “This is Alba’s 10th fundraiser since March last year so it is a big milestone for us.

“Alba is at her happiest when she is outside, her fundraising efforts have spiralled but in a really positive way.

“She is spreading awareness for various different local charities and raising money at the same time.

"We’re almost at £20,000. We’ve had so much support from businesses and people in the community.

Alba was just six-years-old when she began raising money for charity.

"We will be making the 123 mile journey over seven days.

"She'll be rocking her yellow croc wellies, bright odd socks and her huge smile.

"People may spot her running, dancing, singing, making sandcastles and she will happily wave and chat to anyone on route.”

Alba’s fundraising journey began in March 2021 where she raised £3,971.75 in just one month for Samaritans at only six-years-old.

Since then, she has raised money for countless other charities including PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide where she raised £4550 from walking from Castleford to Scarborough in April.

Sophie said: “Last March we had been home educating Alba for around six months. She was quite unwell mentally in school during the Covid-19 lockdowns so we began homeschooling her.

"Being at home was very good for her and just being able to breathe and learn without having to have the daily meltdowns.

"She was just six-years-old and we asked if she wanted to raise money for Samaritans and she jumped at the chance.

"She raised almost £4,000 that month and hasn’t stopped since.”

To donate to Alba’s fundraiser, visit her Just Giving Page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/albas-walk-from-redcar-to-spurnpoint.