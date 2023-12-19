An eight-year-old girl has delivered hundreds of gifts to children who will be spending Christmas in Pinderfields Hospital.

Honey Hampson-Goodwin

Honey Hampson-Goodwin, from Morley, was recently in Pinderfields Hospital after suffering complications of Strep A infections.

Honey was cared for by their pediatric team for a week and underwent an emergency operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The whole experience was scary and traumatic but we were so grateful for everything they did for Honey,” said her mum Emma.

“Honey asked if children get to come out of hospital for Christmas, to which we explained they would not if they were still ill.

"Honey was upset by the thought of kids spending Christmas there rather than at home, and asked if she could send some cards and chocolates to cheer them up.

“The word spread round family and friends that Honey was doing this and they all gave some chocolate selection boxes too to contribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is when Honey said she wanted to collect lots more and we started sharing her idea with work colleagues, school and her friends.”

Honey took the gifts to Pinderfields this weekend to hand out to the children staying there, donating around 260 selection boxes along with books, activities, craft sets and equipment and a hamper for the parents staying there with their children.

“I just think it’s a really selfless thing to do, a little girl wouldn’t usually think to buy things for other people, it was just really selfless and caring,” said Emma.