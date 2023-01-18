The hike is part of Alba Stogden's amazing adventure of walking the England Coast Path in 2023 to raise money for Leeds Mind.

The first leg of her journey will see Alba trek from Amble, on the North Sea coast of Northumberland, to Redcar, in North Yorkshire on Saturday, January 21.

Her walk will take over seven days to complete and she will be accompanied every step of the way by her mum and walking buddy, Sophie Stogden.

Alba Stogden has walked hundreds of miles to raise money and awareness for mental health charities since 2021.

And in February, she will be heading back to Amble to walk to the England/Scottish border.

Eight-year-old Alba said: “It's going to be so fun walking around England. There is so much to see, lots of lovely people to meet and so many nice places to stay in!

"And I get to raise more mental health awareness again this year which is very important.”

Alba decided she wanted to walk the England Coast Path after waking from Redcar to Spurn Point for the charity, Rethink Mental Illness, last year.

Eight-year-old Alba, of Pontefract, has raised almost £20,000 for charity since she embarked on her fundraising endeavors.

Her mum, Sophie, added: “When we walked the Redcar to Spurn Point back in September it didn't really dawn on me that it was the England Coast Path until we were looking at maps for this year and Alba pointed it out.

"What an epic adventure we both agreed! And so the planning started. I'm so excited to explore lots of new places alongside Alba again this year but on a much bigger scale.

"Taking her mission for mental health awareness on the road to many new places as far as we can! We can't wait to get started.”

Since March 2021. Alba has been on a mission to raise awareness for mental health and raise money for charities that support people and families who experience mental health issues.

Alba and her mum Sophie will be walking the England Coast Path in 2023 to raise money for Leeds Mind.

At only six-years-old she raised £3,971.75 in just one month for Samaritans and in almost three years, Alba and Sophie have walked hundreds of miles from Castleford to Scarborough and have raised almost £20,000 for charity.

To donate to Alba’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/albas11thfundraiser?fbclid=IwAR1bxOw55diN8L4zkN9VEncBMUkkHK-KOzP7YN2_3iaGsSAgEeoPKgMZ-0k.