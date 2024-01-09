A Wakefield schoolgirl who broke 15 bones in her skull in a freak zorbing accident has been awarded for raising thousands for charity from a lemonade stand.

Lily-Mae West with Mayor of Wakefield Coun Josie Pritchard

Lily-Mae West, eight, was named Young Fundraiser after raising £2,000 from a lemonade stand outside her grandma’s house for major trauma charity Day One Trauma Support.

She was cared for at Leeds Children's Hospital while her family were supported by a Day One caseworker.

Lily-Mae initially wanted to raise a few hundred pounds, but more than exceeded that through an online fundraising page that received national publicity.

Lily-Mae West toy donation at Leeds Childrens Hospital with_brother Elliott and play leader Katy Inman

The schoolgirl and her brother Elliott returned to the children’s ward to handover books, toys and games for other injured children based at the hospital.

She was previously presented with a certificate during an assembly at Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate, and praised for her efforts by Mayor of Wakefield Councillor Josie Pritchard during a special ceremony at Wakefield Town Hall.

Lily-Mae’s mum Katie West said: “Lily -Mae is so happy because she has done a good thing for a charity that helped with her family.

"A big thank you to everyone who supported her, especially her Nanny, Grandad and brother Elliott who helped with the lemonade stand.

Lily-Mae West and Dave Nichols from Day One Trauma Support at the school presentation

"We are so grateful for all the love we have had from our family and friends. As a mum and dad reflecting on a very crazy year, we feel a negative has been turned into a positive.

"We could not be any prouder of our family. Day one will always hold a special space in our hearts.”

The Leeds-based national charity that provides people with emotional, practical and financial support following a catastrophic injury, announced the winners of its inaugural Day One Trauma Awards at an event at The Marriott Hotel in Leeds.

The awards were given out during the Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust’s (LTHT) annual trauma ball and awards ceremony that celebrates the life-saving work across Leeds Major Trauma Centre at Leeds General Infirmary.

Lily-Mae, who didn’t attend the late-night awards ceremony and will be presented with it in the new year.