Kenneth Wade was in Thornes Park when he was confronted and hit in the face by a teenager in what has been described as an evil unprovoked attack.

The 87-year-old, who lives in Thornes, was left with three fractures in his face and two black eyes after the incident on Monday August 22 around 9.10am.

Mr Wade’s family said he had moved over to the side of the path to make way for the teenage boy and his friend when the assault occurred.

Mr Wade’s son, Colin Wade, said: “The teenager didn’t attempt to take any money or steal his phone, he just hit my father and kept on walking.

“My dad is doing okay. He was checked out in Pinderfields Hospital and he has three little fractures in his face and nose and two black eyes.”

Mr Wade’s family is urging people to come forward who may have witnessed the attack or may have CCTV of the two boys exiting the park at around the time of the incident.

Mr Wade did not get a good look of the perpetrator but he is described as being a young white male wearing a baseball cap and carrying a bag.

Mr Wade often frequents Thornes Park on vis mobility scooter.

Mr Wade’s daughter-in-law, Jane Wade, said: “We are looking for people who may have witnessed what happened or have CCTV of around the time of the incident to come forward.

“My father-in-law is 87-years-old, he goes around the park most days and people know him.

“He was sat down on his mobility scooter when he was blind-sighted.

"It was an evil, heinous act on a defenceless old man. They didn’t even run away, they just walked past.

"It is really upsetting but he is back in his spirits and on his scooter again bearing two black eyes and wondering what all the attention is about.”

Councillor Simon Fishwick for Horbury and South Ossett said on social media: “This is absolutely disgusting,

"This is totally and utterly immoral, the perpetrator needs to be dealt correctly through the courts. This is somebody’s father and grandfather.

"There is no place in society for this abhorrent behaviour. I will raise this issue at the next full council meeting.”

The Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Police Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of the Wakefield Central NPT, said: “This has been a shocking, but thankfully isolated incident in which an elderly male was been assaulted while on a mobility scooter.

“It is fortunate the victim was not more seriously injured and we are fully investigating what took place and speaking with witnesses.

“Incidents of this kind are rare, but I want to reassure residents that we have increased patrols in the area in and around Thornes Park as we investigate what took place.

“I would ask anyone who saw what happened but who may not yet have contacted us to do so on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat “