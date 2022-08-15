Eleven pictures from Friarwood Festival in Pontefract

The sell-out event – at Friarwood Valley Gardens – included entertainment by The Yum, Into the Groove, and Wizard’s Cuff.

There was also a silent disco, stalls and food.

Organisers said the event was possibly the best one yet, adding: “What a day! Thank you to our beautiful community for coming together and supporting us.”

Here’s a selection of the best pictures from the festival.

