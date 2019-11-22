Elf yourself for Wakefield Hospice at Trinity Walk

Elf Yourself for charity this year at Trinity Walk.

Organised by Wakefield Hospice, Elf Yourself will see hundreds of shoppers run a one mile route, stopping at seven stations to be transfored into an elf.

The event will take place at Trinity Walk on December 1.

All runners will be rewarded with a medal once they have crossed the finish line given by Santa Claus himself.

The event will take place at 9am on Sunday, December 1 and will begin and end at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, the event sponsor.

All registration and sponsorship money will go directly to the Aberford Raod hospcie. The event is open to all ages and is a perfect chance for families to take part.