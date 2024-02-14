News you can trust since 1852
Elite Kids Coaching get the children of Wakefield active this half term

As families sit in the midst of half-term, one local sport and coaching provider, Elite Kids Coaching, have made it their goal to inspire a lifelong passion for outdoor adventure and physical activity to the children of Wakefield and beyond.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:21 GMT
This week Elite Kids Coaching are delivering camps in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford and have done so for almost a decade.

Launched by ex-professional rugby league player, Ryan Hudson, and supported by ex-team mate Wayne Godwin, together they have built a brand that brings it back to the children first, all the while getting them outdoors and active.

Business Development Manager, Wayne Godwin, s:aid “Throughout the year we deliver a number of holiday camps that have something for every child to enjoy.

Launched by ex-professional rugby league player, Ryan Hudson, and supported by ex-team mate Wayne Godwin, together they have built a brand that brings it back to the children first, all the while getting them outdoors and active.

"From sport, dance, gymnastics and even forest school activities, we know that children will leave us with confidence in a new skill that they’ve maybe never even tried before.

"But it’s more than that, we help take the pressure away from parents who may still have to work during the school holiday, and in return ensure them that our approach and activities delivered will help grow their child to have a newly found confidence, independence and new friendships afterwards too.”

Elite Kids Coaching’s activities are open to children of all abilities and backgrounds, with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility for all to enjoy. Whether it’s their first time stepping in to that environment, or an Elite annual pass holder, there really is something for everyone to enjoy and discover.

To learn more about Elite Kids Coaching’s half-term offerings and to register a place this week, visit elitekidscoaching.com.

