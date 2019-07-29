Elliot Burton: Police renew appeal for missing Wakefield teenager

Police have renewed their appeal for information about a missing teenager from Wakefield.

Elliot Burton, 15, has been missing since 9.30am on Thursday, July 25.

Last seen on Harewood Road in Eastmoor, Elliot is described as a white male, 5ft8, with short spiked ginger hair.

He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a Wakefield Trinity Wildcats vest and cream and brown shorts.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "As the temperatures have dropped since the end of the week and into the weekend, police are very concerned for his safety and welfare."

Police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information as to his whereabouts, as soon as possible.

More than 6,000 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing Elliot home.

Anyone with any information of Elliot’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police as soon as possible via 101 quoting log number 2242 of 25 July or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us