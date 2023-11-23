News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Ellis England, 14, 'over the moon' at becoming karate world champion

A Year 10 pupil at Outwood Academy City Fields is celebrating after becoming champion at the World Karate Commission World Championship.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Ellis on the podium after winning the World Championship in Florida.Ellis on the podium after winning the World Championship in Florida.
Ellis on the podium after winning the World Championship in Florida.

After earning a spot on the team to represent England, Ellis England was able to secure the gold medal in the age 13/14 minus 50kg category at the event held in Orlando, Florida.

The 14-year-old said: I’m over the moon. I have been Kickboxing for eight years now, after starting when I was just seven and it has been my dream to win a World Championship. I didn’t think I’d be able to achieve it this soon and thought it would take more time.

"I couldn’t believe the moment when my arm was raised.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Ellis trains four times a week at the Russell Street-based Kaiju Martial Arts, as well as instructing younger student once a week.

Ellis said: “I hope to retain my world championship title next year in Albufeira, Portugal.”

Related topics:EnglandFloridaOrlandoPortugal