After earning a spot on the team to represent England , Ellis England was able to secure the gold medal in the age 13/14 minus 50kg category at the event held in Orlando , Florida .

The 14-year-old said: I’m over the moon. I have been Kickboxing for eight years now, after starting when I was just seven and it has been my dream to win a World Championship. I didn’t think I’d be able to achieve it this soon and thought it would take more time.