Ellis England, 14, 'over the moon' at becoming karate world champion
After earning a spot on the team to represent England, Ellis England was able to secure the gold medal in the age 13/14 minus 50kg category at the event held in Orlando, Florida.
The 14-year-old said: I’m over the moon. I have been Kickboxing for eight years now, after starting when I was just seven and it has been my dream to win a World Championship. I didn’t think I’d be able to achieve it this soon and thought it would take more time.
"I couldn’t believe the moment when my arm was raised.”
Ellis trains four times a week at the Russell Street-based Kaiju Martial Arts, as well as instructing younger student once a week.
Ellis said: “I hope to retain my world championship title next year in Albufeira, Portugal.”