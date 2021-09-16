Emergency services called to fire at Stanley St Peter's School
Crews from five fire stations were called to a fire at a school in Wakefield yesterday.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:55 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:56 am
Emergency services were called at 5.22pm to reports of a fire at Stanley St Peter's School on Lake Lock Lane.
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "It was a building fire with smoke issuing from the roof and around 10 per cent of the building involved in fire.
"Five crews attended, from Normanton, Rothwell, Ossett, Wakefield and Hunslet."