Emergency services called to fire at Stanley St Peter's School

Crews from five fire stations were called to a fire at a school in Wakefield yesterday.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:55 am
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:56 am

Emergency services were called at 5.22pm to reports of a fire at Stanley St Peter's School on Lake Lock Lane.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "It was a building fire with smoke issuing from the roof and around 10 per cent of the building involved in fire.

"Five crews attended, from Normanton, Rothwell, Ossett, Wakefield and Hunslet."

