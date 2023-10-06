Emergency services rescue man from river in Castleford
Emergency services scrambled to Castleford last night following reports of a man in the river.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called at around 9.26pm to Lock Lane after receiving reports of a man needing to be rescue from the water near Lock Lane.
A spokeswoman for WYFRS said: “We sent crews from Castleford, Rothwell, Ossett and Pontefract, who got on the scene at 9.53pm.
"The man was rescued and we left the scene at 10.57pm."
The road was closed to traffic while the rescue took place.
The road has since reopened.