Emergency services scrambled to Castleford to rescue man from River Aire

Emergency services were called to Castleford on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a man in the River Aire.

Police were called at 11.37pm on Saturday to a report of a concern for safety in relation to a man believed to be in the water in the Aire Street area of Castleford.

Emergency services attended at the scene and around an hour later the man was assisted from the water by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.