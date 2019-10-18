Emily reaches 100 and says good living is the key

A woman who turned 100 this month has put her longevity down to growing up by the sea and eating good food.

That is the decisive answer of Emily McIntyre when asked about her secret to a long life.

The centenarian, who still lives independently, reached the major three-figure milestone and received her telegrams from the Queen and from the Government to congratulate her.

Originally born in Hartlepool on the North East coast, she eventually moved to the region where she got a job at Salts Mill textile manufacturers in Saltaire.

It was there that she met her husband-to-be, Joseph McIntyre.

With Joseph working on the railways, the couple would often move around the country, living in the North East and West Yorkshire.

They had two children, Joseph and Olwen.

Sadly, Joseph passed away 32 years ago by which time he was in his late 70s.

Emily now lives in a flat in Wakefield and her family help look after her.

Her daughter Olwen said: “She has carers that come in and we look after her as well.

“She can’t do much these days but she liked getting her telegrams and her birthday celebrations.”