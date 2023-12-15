Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell dies after 29 years playing Zak Dingle

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle in the soap for 29 years, has died at the age of 77.

Steve Halliwell died peacefully surrounded by loved ones, ITV said.

Steve died peacefully surrounded by loved ones, ITV said.

In a statement just released, they said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him.”

His family said: “"He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him.

"He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

"We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James’ Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived."

John Whiston Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, added: "Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on.

"To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart.