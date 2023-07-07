En Route Hair and Beauty beat competitors from across the UK to be selected as the winner in the fiercely contested category, which recognises salons that have implemented impactful eco-focused changes to their business.

The judging panel – comprised of category sponsors and industry experts – praised En Route Hair and Beauty’s commitment to caring for the planet by making every aspect of their business more environmentally friendly.

En Route was the first salon in the area to join The Green Salon Collective which helps them to reduce the amount of salon waste going to landfill and recycle as much salon waste as possible, including chemicals, contaminated foils, colour tubes, all seven types of plastic and even hair cuttings.

Owner of En Route Hair and Beauty, Melenie Tudor, and salon manager, Shannon Giblin,, receiving the trophy at British Hairdressing Business Awards.

Held at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual industry highlight, celebrating the people, brands and businesses that make British hairdressing so revered across the globe.

On receiving the coveted trophy, salon owner, Melenie Tudor said: ‘It feels absolutely amazing to win this award! We have worked really hard to make as many sustainable changes as we can in the salon and we will continue to spread the word wherever we can.

"We’re so proud of our team and what we have been able to achieve. To win an award for something you are so passionate about feels incredible.”

Jayne Lewis Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards, said: ‘This year’s entries prove once again that the British hairdressing industry is brimming with passion and a desire to push boundaries and inspire others.

"Our finalists each displayed creative flair and business acumen, combined with a thirst for success and refusal to compromise on their ambitions.

"In winning this category En Route Hair and Beauty has demonstrated a true commitment to sustainability coupled with exceptional hair services that don’t compromise their eco beliefs. I’m delighted to see En Route Hair and Beauty’s hard work and dedication to sustainability recognised at this level.”