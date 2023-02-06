English Bull Terrier Sybil saved by Wakefield vets after eating an entire tea towel

Initially, seven-year-old Sybil’s owner Eric Roberts had found remnants of a tea towel by her basket and although she seemed fine at first, it was only a short time before Sybil started being sick.

Concerned Eric, realising the situation was deteriorating, rushed Sybil to a 24-hour vet who referred them to Wakefield’s Paragon Veterinary Referrals as a matter of urgency.

Eric said: “We were very concerned as Sybil has been opened up and operated on twice before, once when she had eaten a blanket.

Vet Adam Bell with the tea towel after it was detected on a scan and Sybil who is recovering nicely. (Paragon)

“We knew a third operation would involve risks, however, the experts at Paragon explained that they would be able to carry out an endoscopic procedure to remove the tea towel which helped with our anxiety.

“Sybil recovered very well and had a spring in her step when my wife collected her, and she even seems to have more energy for life.

“Everyone at Paragon was incredible and although, in the nicest possible way that we don’t see them again, I have a feeling we will!”

Adam Bell, internal medicine clinician at Paragon, said: “Initial x-rays showed the stomach full of what we thought was food, because of the stippled appearance.

“In fact, what it showed is the tea towel bunched up and trapping little bubbles of air to make it look stippled.

“Thankfully, it was possible to remove the tea towel using a scope rather than by a more invasive operation and Sybil has now made a full recovery and is back home.”

