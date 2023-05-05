English springer spaniel who fainted more than 40 times fitted with pacemaker

At the height of her fainting seizures, four-year-old Rosie was collapsing every two to three minutes before specialists at Paragon Veterinary Referrals were able to fit a pacemaker.

Rosie’s deterioration in health was rapid, as earlier the same day she was out enjoying walks with her owner Frances Johnson, without any problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was when she started suddenly collapsing after returning home that Rosie was rushed to a vet who referred her to Paragon, where experts quickly diagnosed she had a heart block, causing her heart to fluctuate dangerously between 30 beats per minute to 120 beats per minute.

Rosie is now recovering thanks to Wakefield vets.

With this erratic heart rate, Rosie was not getting enough blood to supply her brain, causing her to faint.

Debbie Hyman, a cardiologist at Paragon Referrals and one of the surgical team who conducted the operation, said: “It was immediately obvious Rosie needed a pacemaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The anaesthetic team, additional nurses and Chris Linney, head of cardiology who was actually off duty, were all called into action and Rosie was in theatre within an hour.

“By this time, Rosie’s heart rate had plummeted to just 15 beats per minute under anaesthetic and her blood pressure was dropping dangerously low.

“We had to work fast to fit the pacemaker but once her heart rate improved, her vital signs immediately responded and we all breathed a sigh of relief. She hasn’t collapsed since and we are hopeful that with regular checks and monitoring, Rosie will have a happy and long life ahead of her.”

Rosie, who is now fully reliant on her pacemaker, was discharged two days after surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grateful owner Frances said: “We had initial disbelief that a dog so young would need a pacemaker.