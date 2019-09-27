Enid and Alan mark 60 years of married life

A former RAF radar operator and an NHS nurse will mark 60 years of marriage with family and friends this weekend.

Horbury couple Enid and Alan Braddock married at Grove Methodist Chapel in Marple, Cheshire in 1959 and spent their honeymoon in Arklow, Co Wicklow in Ireland.

Alan worked for five years on radar in the RAF and on leaving with the Ferranti company on guided missile guidance systems.

He then spent 28 years as a computer engineer with IBM, retiring in 1990.

Enid became a state registered nurse and eventually served as an NHS health visitor for many years in and around Ossett.

The couple were very keen rock-climbers and their enthusiasm for outdoor sports and the outdoors continued through out their lives together.

The enjoyed holiday climbing in Italian Dolomites and mountainous areas in France and Switzerland.

Alan became a marathon runner, completing the first London Marathon in 1981 and subsequently some 58 running events of marathon length including a few longer races up to 100km.

Enid was a keen walker and together they completed many via ferrata, which are climbs assisted by wire ropes and ladders.

Mr Braddock became an enthusiast for the study of fungi and for several years was the recorder and editor of the Mid-Yorkshire Fungus group. The couple continue to record and study fungi.

The couple have daughter and a son – Susan and Ian – as well as six grandchildren and two great grand-daughters.

Mr Braddock said: “It’s been a great life and we still hope for it to go on and to enjoy life with our friends and family.”

The couple are holding an “open house” on Thursday and also planning a dinner with family and close friends.