Enjoy a charity brunch date with BBC Look North's Amy Garcia for Wakefield Hospice

Hosted at Capri at the Vine in Wakefield, guests will be treated to a delicious three-course brunch including mimosa on arrival, before settling in for a fascinating morning of storytelling.

Pat Langham, former headmistress of Wakefield Girls High School, will be hosting the event which kicks off at 10:30am on Thursday, April 11. with tickets priced at £28 per person.

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “Our charity lunch events prove very popular every year, and we are excited to put a twist on proceedings this spring with the hosting of our Brunch with Amy event.

Wakefield Hospice will be hosting their next ever-popular charity event with special guest BBC Look North Presenter Amy Garcia sharing a host of stories and anecdotes from the red sofa.

“Born and raised in Wakefield and a familiar face to so many of us from over a decade on BBC Look North. Amy will no doubt delight all in attendance with her stories from childhood through to the world of TV news.

“We would also like to express our sincerest gratitude to Juice Personnel who have kindly sponsored this event and who have been avid supporters of Wakefield Hospice for many years.”

Tickets are now on sale for this event but are expected to sell out, with anyone interested in purchasing tickets advised to do so as soon as possible. Group bookings can also be accommodated where possible.