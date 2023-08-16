The event, on Friday, August 18 at 10am, will be hosted by Planet Patrol and is free for everyone – no previous paddle boarding experience is needed.

Volunteers are invited to sign up by heading to the Planet Patrol website to reserve a spot and will head head out to collect litter on the water before returning to base to record everything recovered in the free Planet Patrol app.

Data recorded gathers important information about the materials and distribution of litter but also, importantly, the brands so we can hold the big offenders to account through hard facts.

Planet Patrol will be hosting a Paddleboard Clean Up event in Castleford on August 18 at 10am

Planet Patrol founder, Lizzie Carr MBE, said: “By combining people power with data collection we can build evidence about litter pollution on a mass scale that would otherwise be impossible to capture.

"We want to break the cycle by holding the offending brands to account and we can only do that through robust evidence - which is what these clean up sessions help provide.”

There will be further sessions taking place throughout the summer at many different locations across the country with tickets now available through the Planet Patrol website.