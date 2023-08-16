News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Environmental group to host Paddleboard Clean Up event to tackle waterway pollution

An environmental movement dedicated to tackling pollution in our waterways is holding a paddle boarding litter pick on the River Aire in Castleford.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read

The event, on Friday, August 18 at 10am, will be hosted by Planet Patrol and is free for everyone – no previous paddle boarding experience is needed.

Volunteers are invited to sign up by heading to the Planet Patrol website to reserve a spot and will head head out to collect litter on the water before returning to base to record everything recovered in the free Planet Patrol app.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Data recorded gathers important information about the materials and distribution of litter but also, importantly, the brands so we can hold the big offenders to account through hard facts.

Planet Patrol will be hosting a Paddleboard Clean Up event in Castleford on August 18 at 10amPlanet Patrol will be hosting a Paddleboard Clean Up event in Castleford on August 18 at 10am
Planet Patrol will be hosting a Paddleboard Clean Up event in Castleford on August 18 at 10am
Most Popular
Read More
'Death corner' Call for for speed limit reduction on main Pontefract road

Planet Patrol founder, Lizzie Carr MBE, said: “By combining people power with data collection we can build evidence about litter pollution on a mass scale that would otherwise be impossible to capture.

"We want to break the cycle by holding the offending brands to account and we can only do that through robust evidence - which is what these clean up sessions help provide.”

There will be further sessions taking place throughout the summer at many different locations across the country with tickets now available through the Planet Patrol website.

Spaces are limited and allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Related topics:CastlefordDataVolunteers