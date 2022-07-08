Euromillions: Biggest ever lottery jackpot could be yours today with £191million up for grabs

It comes after Lottery players failed to get all five main and two Lucky Star numbers in Tuesday's £186 million draw, meaning the prize rolls over to tonight.

If a UK player match all the numbers they would become the UK's biggest-ever winner.

The EuroMillions jackpot will be capped once it reaches 230 million euros (around £197 million) and it is estimated that could be reached after tonight's draw.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eye-watering £191million top prize is up for grabs tonight on the Euromillions.

When the jackpot reaches its cap, players matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star can expect a bigger prize, because any money that would have gone into boosting the jackpot is shared among winners in the next prize tier.

Once it reaches the cap and assuming it continues not to be won, the jackpot will stay at 230 million euros for a further four draws until it has to be won in the fifth draw.

The lottery game is played in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

If no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner - meaning many multi-millionaires.