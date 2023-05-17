Eurovision 2023: Wakefield creatives celebrate the song contest final in Liverpool with a party in The Ridings Shopping Centre
Wakefield creatives celebrated the Eurovision 2023 final, which was held in Liverpool, with a party in The Ridings Shopping Centre.
The gathering was held by Hearts Collective, a non-profit community interest company (CIC), ahead of the final on Saturday night.
The event was free, open to everyone and included drinks and snacks, as well as face painting, arts and crafts, music and games.
Katherine-Alice Grasham, founder and director of Hearts Collective, said: The event went really well, we had over 50 people there including some local Ukrainian families, and we had lots of fun making flags, getting faces painted, singing, dancing, and chatting.”
Hearts Collective is found in the old Bodycare shop opposite Primark in The Ridings and is part of the Makey Wakey arts collective.
The CIC aims to enriching people's lives through inclusion and accessibility to the arts across Wakefield and West Yorkshire.
To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/HeartsCollWY/