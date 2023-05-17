News you can trust since 1852
Eurovision 2023: Wakefield creatives celebrate the song contest final in Liverpool with a party in The Ridings Shopping Centre

Wakefield creatives celebrated the Eurovision 2023 final, which was held in Liverpool, with a party in The Ridings Shopping Centre.

By [email protected]
Published 17th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The gathering was held by Hearts Collective, a non-profit community interest company (CIC), ahead of the final on Saturday night.

The event was free, open to everyone and included drinks and snacks, as well as face painting, arts and crafts, music and games.

Katherine-Alice Grasham, founder and director of Hearts Collective, said: The event went really well, we had over 50 people there including some local Ukrainian families, and we had lots of fun making flags, getting faces painted, singing, dancing, and chatting.”

Community interest company Hearts Collective held a Eurovision party in The Ridings over the weekend.Community interest company Hearts Collective held a Eurovision party in The Ridings over the weekend.
Hearts Collective is found in the old Bodycare shop opposite Primark in The Ridings and is part of the Makey Wakey arts collective.

The CIC aims to enriching people's lives through inclusion and accessibility to the arts across Wakefield and West Yorkshire.

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/HeartsCollWY/

There was free music, games, face painting and more.There was free music, games, face painting and more.
Over 50 people attended the party.Over 50 people attended the party.
