A fundraiser in aid of a little boy with cerebral palsy has raised more than £500 to pay for his ongoing treatment.

Lennie's mum Candice (right) at the fundraiser

An evening of mediumship was organised at Pontefract Squash Club to help pay for Lennie Clay’s specialist treatment, which isn’t available on the NHS.

When he was four weeks old, Lennie, who was born at 27 weeks and suffered a lack of oxygen at birth, was diagnosed with a brain injury called periventricular leukomalacia before also being diagnosed with quadriplegia cerebral palsy.

