Event in Pontefract to help pay for little Lennie's treatment raises more than £500
An evening of mediumship was organised at Pontefract Squash Club to help pay for Lennie Clay’s specialist treatment, which isn’t available on the NHS.
When he was four weeks old, Lennie, who was born at 27 weeks and suffered a lack of oxygen at birth, was diagnosed with a brain injury called periventricular leukomalacia before also being diagnosed with quadriplegia cerebral palsy.
He has undergone daily physio work since he was a baby but his mum Candice says she doesn't get enough support from the NHS and that Lennie needs specialist therapies to help him reach independence, such as dynamic movement intervention, physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and other treatments.