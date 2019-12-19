Every child at the Addy will receive a gift this Christmas after generous donation

Every child who goes to an adventure playground in Knottingley will leave with a gift this year after hundreds of selection boxes were donated.

The Old Quarry Adventure Playground staff have gathered more than 300 selection boxes with help from WDH and their other partner agencies.

Their mission was to make sure that every child on the Warwick Estate was looked after this Christmas.

Centre manager Holly Corbett said: “We are a deprived community and things can be hard so we asked people to donate selection boxes to make sure every child left with a present.”

She said the biggest advocate for the project was WDH officer Abi Jones with the help of her colleagues.

Holly added: “We had an amazing response from this team along with RWE and lots of local parents.

“We had such a good response, all our volunteers came in to help with the wrapping and the kids were overjoyed.

“We are feeling thankful that all the children will leave with a Christmas present this year thanks to our partners and the local community.”

The centre – known as the Addy – also hosted a Christmas dinner for around 50 people of all ages, from children to pensioners.

And the Addy is approaching a milestone.

Holly said: “Our much loved community playground is nearly 50 years old. It is a valued resource and safe haven for the children of the Warwick Estate, appreciated by generations.”

Projects at the adventure playground aim to support its vision of a society where all children have the freedom and space to play throughout childhood.

The Addy works with national organisations, the government and the play sector to pioneer ways of improving access, increasing capacity and ensuring quality play opportunities for all children and young people in England.