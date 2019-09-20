Every Leeds road closure ahead of the UCI Road Cycling Championships 2019

The UCI Road Cycling Championships 2019 take place this weekend and road closures are in place to facilitate the race.
Here is the list in full:
Market Place Area around the Town Hall off the A661
Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm
Wighill Lane
Boundary with North Yorkshire to Rudgate
Rudgate
Wighill Lane to Boundary with North Yorkshire
York Road
Boundary with North Yorkshire to Racecourse Approach
York Road
Racecourse Approach to North Street
North Street
York Road to St James's Street
Westgate
Crossley Street to Spofforth Hill
Spofforth Hill
The whole to boundary with North Yorkshire
Saturday from 12.30 - 5pm
North Street
St James's Street to High Street
High Street
The whole
Market Place
The whole
Westgate
Market Place to Crossley Street