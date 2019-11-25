It is now a week since the last confirmed sighting of Dewsbury pensioner, Colin Vasey.

Everything we know about the desperate search for missing Dewsbury pensioner Colin Vasey.

Despite extensive enquiries on the ground, including dogs, the police helicopter, diving unit and a drone as well as colleagues from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well a massive media appeal 81-year-old Colin Vasey remains missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Kirklees CID is leading the investigation.

“We are doing absolutely everything we can to reunite Colin with his family. They are sick with worry about him," she said.

“They all just want to see him return safely. We have always been very worried for Colin’s welfare – he left his house at around 5.30am on Sunday 17 November in clothing unsuitable for the cold and wet conditions we have had recently.

“It is now a week on since he was last seen and with every passing hour Colin is not found we are becoming more and more worried.

“Our best search team though has been members of the public who have responded incredibly to appeals by us and the family– especially through social media.

“Those appeals have helped to increase awareness of who Colin is, what he looks like and why we need to find him.

“The appeals have reached thousands of people across West Yorkshire and beyond – they have reached far more people than we could ever have officers on the ground.

“Members of the public have been a second set of ‘eyes on the ground’ and people have called in with information that has helped our understanding of Colin’s last known movements so we can focus our search efforts.

“There have even been possible sightings too – although sadly these have turned out not to be Colin – but it is clear the message is getting across.

“And I am appealing again today – directly to everyone reading this – to help spread the message. Just by retweeting a message or sharing a facebook post or even just through word of mouth you could help unearth a vital clue as to Colin’s whereabouts.”

What we know

The last confirmed sighting of Colin was of him walking by Dewsbury Minster at about 6.01am on Sunday November 17th. See CCTV below

Colin is thought to be wearing a blue fleece, grey pyjama bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

He is white, approximately 5”7’ tall and of slim build

He is a much loved family man and a keen walker.

He loves jigsaws and is 'a very loveable character who is loved by many” - Colin’s granddaughter, Lauren Vasey

Officers are again searching for Colin today – focussing in the area where Colin was last seen.

They also spoke to people there in the early hours of this morning (to coincide exactly when Colin was last seen) in and around the Dewsbury Minster area and B&M Bargains and B&Q stores.

Anyone who sees Colin is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 1104 of Sunday 17 November.