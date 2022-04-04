Evie from Pontefract is a tennis star of the future

Evie Parkin - future tennis star

Evie Parkin, aged 12, who has been playing in tournaments since the age of five, trains for a minimum of seven hours a week at Goole Tennis Centre.

Her passion for tennis began when her grandad spotted she had great hand-eye coordination at the age of three.

When she turned four, the closest local club that would accept a child so young was Goole Tennis Centre.

Evie said: "“I’ve had a passion for playing tennis since I was little and I really hope that one day I’ll be a professional player.

"Playing tennis and competing gives me a real purpose and it also helps to keep me fit and healthy”.

In her first tournament Evie played four matches and won two of them and has continued to do well.

Already this year she came first in an Under 14s match at Tennis World in Middlesborough, third in an Under 18s match at Goole Tennis Centre, and first in an Under 14s final match at Goole Tennis Centre.

Her coach, Steve Turnbull said: “I have known Evie since she was five and have coached her for the last two years individually.

"Evie is a fantastic learner and extremely dedicated to her tennis.