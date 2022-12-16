Ex-burglars reveal what they look for when breaking into your home at Christmas

With offences currently peaking, Anthony Neary, managing director of security retailer, safe.co.uk, has spoken to former convicts to reveal what the key signs are that draw a burglar to a home, as well as providing advice to protect a home in this Christmas:

Repeat Business – After visiting a house previously, a burglar states that it is likely they will strike there again:

Anthony said: “Burglars come back to the same houses quite often. They do this because of a number of motives. It's guaranteed that the people they robbed replaced the items they stole the first time, and often these replacements are of better quality than the original.

Christmas is a notorious time of year for crime, with long nights, lots of deliveries and presents in homes, police forces across the country are warning people to protect their belongings and properties.

“Thieves know the layout of a house they have previously burgled so will use this knowledge to their advantage, and in the run up to Christmas this can lead them to escape with lots of valuables in a streamlined and clinical robbery.

For anyone that has been a victim, make sure that there is added security in place such as CCTV and burglar alarms.”

Plans on social media – One ex-burglar said: “I used Facebook to see when people would be away, you won’t believe how many post on social media about visiting family for a few days.”

Anthony said that social media can be a bane for anyone that is away. “When on holiday at Christmas or visiting family, don’t advertise that your house is unoccupied. Post pictures with your loved ones once you have returned or a burglar will have optimum time to plan their theft. This includes geotagging on stories, as a thief can work out how far away you are from home.

Help from a neighbour – With lots of deliveries in the run up to the big day, a former burglar describes how boxes outside a house encourage them. Don’t leave out deliveries, burglars casing your estate will see that and know you’re not home.

Anthony said: “Whether at work or doing further Christmas shopping, parcels on a doorstep are a clear sign of a vacant property. The majority of couriers offer the option to choose a safe space such as in a bin or with a neighbour. Avoid getting a delivery person to leave a box outside or you advertise that nobody is home.”

Exterior lights – One ex-burglar revealed what puts them off most. He said: “I’d always skip the house with big outdoor security lights, areas that are dark and shadowed are much easier to target.”

Anthony recommends turning on any exterior lights at night where possible. He said: “A house in the dark could appeal to a burglar as it looks like nobody is in the property, especially with Christmas lights up right now, this makes it obvious that the owner is asleep or not at home. To deter or startle burglars, security lights are an essential purchase for long nights and will alert neighbours to activity.

Valuables in sight– Christmas means houses full of presents. One ex-burglar said: “People love to show off their decorations and trees, and that includes having gifts that can easily be spotted through a window.”

It doesn’t matter if a present is wrapped, it is easy access to new and often valuable items. Even if it is just boxes of chocolate and candles, a burglar will likely take their chance as they know they can lift tens of gifts and be gone in seconds.

