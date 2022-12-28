Exciting new theatre project announced for Wakefield, Castleford and South Kirkby

Local comedian, Alex Dunlop will be running the two free stand-up comedy courses which will be held at The Grove Hall and The Cluntergate Centre

The Red Ladder Theatre Company has partnered with The Cluntergate Centre in Horbury to deliver its Theatre for Wakefield project. The project, created by The Cluntergate Centre, has been made possible thanks to funding from Wakefield Council’s Culture Grant.

The project will work to deepen the reach and impact of cultural offerings in the district by taking high-quality theatre and professionally run participatory projects to three venues across Wakefield: The Grove Hall in South Kirkby, Queen’s Mill in Castleford and The Cluntergate Centre itself in Horbury. This includes delivering three theatre shows at each venue before March 2023 with all show tickets £5 or below.

Chris Lloyd, Red Ladder Theatre Company's Producer said: “Theatre often presents real and perceived logistical and economic barriers, but as a theatre company it’s our mission to tackle these issues. Red Ladder’s ethos has always been to take theatre to wherever the audience is. Our Red Ladder Local scheme brings theatre to communities’ doorsteps, sharing powerful stories that reflect and represent the local community, or share a thought-provoking perspective.

Curious Investigators has been hatched by One-Tenth Human, commissioned by Big Imaginations and is supported by the Backstage Trust and Arts Council England. Photo Credit Grant Arche

“In these areas of Wakefield, which are often excluded from cultural participation, we hope we can increase cultural opportunities available in Wakefield and encourage creative aspirations in the district.”

The Cluntergate Centre was awarded funding to create, produce and generate creative and cultural activity in Wakefield, for the people of Wakefield. The pieces have been specially chosen based on the venues and their members’ feedback, reflecting the communities they represent and their values.

Another element of the project is to build a creative network across Wakefield. Linking up these three venues will facilitate collaboration, allowing them to swap successes and discuss shared goals. This includes bringing new people to the centres, growing participation at workshops, showcasing the venues as hire spaces, and increasing overall footfall.

The productions include: My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored, a gripping tussle of power which provokes questions about racial identity, and Blow Down, a production which explores the hopes and anxieties around the closure of Ferrybridge Power Station. Blow Down is expected to resonate with similar communities in the north and the urgent need for ‘levelling up’. Plus, Curious Investigators, an interactive engineering adventure for young scientists of 3-7 years old, and their grown-ups. A fourth and final production is also yet to be confirmed.

Two free stand-up comedy courses will also be held at The Grove Hall from January 18 and The Cluntergate Centre from January 22. Run by comedian Alex Dunlop, the courses will provide attendees with an introduction to stand-up comedy and teach them the basics of creating and developing material. Alex also runs the Armley Comedy Club for Leeds Playhouse, which won the Best Age-Friendly Outreach Award at the Fantastic for Families Awards 2022.

And The Queen’s Mill from January 12, Red Ladder will host its popular actor training course, Red Grit, a free alternative to formal acting training led by Red Ladder’s Artistic Director, Rod Dixon. Open to anyone, the eight weekly sessions will teach attendees how to create a character, develop relationships and work as an ensemble.

