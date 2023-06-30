Presented by Wakefield Council, Musicals Live is a show you won't want to miss. It has been designed to captivate audiences of all ages and is set to take place on Sunday, July 16 at Pontefract Castle.

You can expect timeless classics like Mary Poppins and The Lion King to exciting modern shows like Frozen and Mamma Mia, Musicals Live has something for everyone.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: "We're thrilled to bring the magic of Musicals Live to Pontefract Castle.

"Our show celebrates the joy of musical theatre, and we've handpicked the most amazing songs and performances that will make your heart sing. It's an unforgettable experience for families to enjoy together."

This is a unique chance for you and your family to share laughter, sing along to your favourite tunes, and create beautiful memories together.

And you can even bring a picnic or grab some food and drinks at the castle.

The gate will be open from 12.30pm with the concert set to start at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £16 for adults and £7.50 for children aged five to 16-years-old, children under five go free.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own low backed chairs or rugs to sit on.

Tickets for Musicals Live are available now. Booking early is advised as the event is likely to sell out. Visit www.bit.ly/PCMusicals23 to get tickets.