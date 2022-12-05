Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract markets will have extended opening hours, including Christmas Eve, when customers can start their festive shopping at 7am for last minute presents and food.

Children and the young at heart can also leave their letter to Santa at Castleford or Pontefract indoor markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford will open for an additional three hours on Wednesday, December 19, from 8am-4pm. On Friday, December 23 it’s giving residents an extra 90 minutes, opening from 7am-4pm, and on Christmas Eve, 7am-3pm.

Shoppers across Wakefield will be given more time to visit their local markets in the run up to Christmas – and are being given the chance to win their Christmas dinner.

At Pontefract, the market will be open from 7am-4.30pm on Friday, December 23 and on Saturday, December 24, it opens at 7am and closes at 3pm.

Wakefield will also start at 7am on Christmas Eve, until 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers can also benefit from free two-hour parking in Wakefield Council-run car parks, to encourage them to buy local and support local businesses. Anyone taking up this offer must display a valid ticket.

Between Wednesday, December 28 and December 31, the markets will be go back to their usual opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All markets will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and on Tuesday, December 27 and Monday, January 2.

There is also an opportunity to win a Christmas dinner, courtesy of Wakefield District Markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part and find out more go to Competition Time - Wakefield Council