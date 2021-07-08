Extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 petition backed by thousands

A petition calling on the government to give an extra bank holiday should England win the European Championships against Italy on Sunday, has been backed by thousands of people.

Over 26,000 (raising by the thousand every minute) have signed the petition on petition.parliament.ukIt says: "It would be beneficial and sensible to give the country the day off the next day if England win, in the form of an extra Bank Holiday Monday.

"Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

"Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this.

"Also, people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."

The government responds to all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures. At 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

The petition, started by Lee Jones, comes ahead of England versus Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday night.