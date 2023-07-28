News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Extra funding means hospice can offer more bereavement support to Wakefield residents

The Prince of Wales Hospice has received further funding to provide emotional support for bereaved people in the Wakefield district for another year.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

The community service, commissioned to help any bereaved adults living in the area and support them to find ways of coping and living with grief following the death of their loved ones, is available for people registered with a Wakefield GP.

One patient who has used the support said: “They are understanding and a good thing to have someone on the end of the phone when you need them. They have been invaluable to me.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the last three years, The Prince of Wales Hospice has been providing this service and supported around 150 people each year.

Due to recently received funding, the Prince Of Wales Hospice is able to offer bereavement services to the Wakefield communityDue to recently received funding, the Prince Of Wales Hospice is able to offer bereavement services to the Wakefield community
Due to recently received funding, the Prince Of Wales Hospice is able to offer bereavement services to the Wakefield community
Most Popular

With the extra funding, the hospice says it can not only extends the support service for another year but also employ a bereavement expert who can take on more complex cases and reach out to more people in the community.

Fay Olliffe, Bereavement Lead at the hospice, said: “Grief can be one of the hardest things people ever experience. The emotions they feel can be overwhelming at times.

"For some people, talking to a bereavement professional is often a good way to start feeling better. We are so glad that we can help a lot of people in their difficult times. “

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People can find more information on www.pwh.org.uk/bereavement or refer by emailing [email protected] or by phone 01977 781452

Related topics:WakefieldPrince of Wales Hospice