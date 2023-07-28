The community service, commissioned to help any bereaved adults living in the area and support them to find ways of coping and living with grief following the death of their loved ones, is available for people registered with a Wakefield GP.

One patient who has used the support said: “They are understanding and a good thing to have someone on the end of the phone when you need them. They have been invaluable to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the last three years, The Prince of Wales Hospice has been providing this service and supported around 150 people each year.

Due to recently received funding, the Prince Of Wales Hospice is able to offer bereavement services to the Wakefield community

With the extra funding, the hospice says it can not only extends the support service for another year but also employ a bereavement expert who can take on more complex cases and reach out to more people in the community.

Fay Olliffe, Bereavement Lead at the hospice, said: “Grief can be one of the hardest things people ever experience. The emotions they feel can be overwhelming at times.

"For some people, talking to a bereavement professional is often a good way to start feeling better. We are so glad that we can help a lot of people in their difficult times. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad