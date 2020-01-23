Eyesore Chantry House and derelict Snooty Fox pub to be demolished next month.

An eyesore building is set to be demolished next month, as part of regeneration plans for the Kirkgate area of the city.

Wakefield Council has signed a contract for the removal of former council office buildings Chantry House and the derelict Snooty Fox pub.

It will make way for a proposed housing development that would create up to 80 new homes.

Coun Darren Byford, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth at Wakefield Council, said: “This is more great news for Kirkgate as we are continuing our regeneration work to this key gateway into the city.

“We want to encourage people to come and live in this part of our city, which has great proximity to the station and access to the city centre and road network. By redeveloping this part of the city, it will support our long term economic strategy and our goals which are to achieve prosperity and growth for our district.”

The council is in discussion with several housebuilders who are interested in the opportunity and is seeking to external grant funding to support the development.

Other regeneration work in Kirkgate has included the completion of a £6 million scheme to improve roads and pavements for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

The new infrastructure was put in place to support future development and investment in this part of the city.