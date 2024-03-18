Facinating photography collection at Castleford Museum records mining community in the mid-1900s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collection, which can be seen this Saturday, March 23, from 11am-3pm, shows Fryston photographer and former hairdresser, Jack Hulme’s work, capturing everyday life in his pit village on the outskirts of Castleford.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike when people are reflecting upon the impact of our coal mining heritage across Wakefield.

The event is part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024. It’s a year-long programme of breathtaking spectacles, unique festivals, major events, and community-led activities that celebrate all the Wakefield district has to offer.

Children sitting on the railway gate at Fryston Colliery, 1940-1955

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Leisure, said: “Jack Hulme’s wonderful photographs are a fascinating record of life in his pit village.

“There’s a captivating selection of shots for visitors to enjoy year-round but this event is a brilliant opportunity to flick through the full collection and see some of the original photos.

“I’m sure the pictures will spark lots of memories of life in Fryston and other mining communities and I hope people will join the museum on 23 March so that we can capture these important stories for future generations.”

