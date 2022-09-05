The choir will perform on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm

Doncaster Youth Stage and Swing Bands will also be giving guest performances.

Sue Rowley, the publicity officer for the Fairburn singers, said: “Our next concert is on Saturday, September 24 in the Civic Centre at Castleford.

"We have the Doncaster Youth Stage and Swing Bands as our guests.

"These young musicians are so inspiring and talented, it always makes for a great evening out.”

Tickets cost £10 and a bar will be available plus a raffle.

The choir’s penultimate concert of the year will be on Saturday November 26 at St Giles Church in Pontefract followed by the Fairburn Christmas Concert which will be held in Fairburn Community Centre on Monday December 12 at 7.30pm.