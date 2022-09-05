Fairburn Singers to perform at Castleford Civic Centre
Fairburn Singers is set to perform at the Civic Centre in Castleford.
The choir will perform on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm
Doncaster Youth Stage and Swing Bands will also be giving guest performances.
Sue Rowley, the publicity officer for the Fairburn singers, said: “Our next concert is on Saturday, September 24 in the Civic Centre at Castleford.
Most Popular
-
1
Ossett murder victim named as two people charged
-
2
Meat-cleaver 'madman' jailed over violent neighbourly dispute
-
3
Hero driver saves unconsciousness man’s life on busy M62 by using his car to slow down other vehicle
-
4
Man suffers slash wounds in Castleford town centre assault
-
5
Jane McDonald speaks out on losing her beloved partner and how she’s taking a break from the limelight
"We have the Doncaster Youth Stage and Swing Bands as our guests.
"These young musicians are so inspiring and talented, it always makes for a great evening out.”
Tickets cost £10 and a bar will be available plus a raffle.
The choir’s penultimate concert of the year will be on Saturday November 26 at St Giles Church in Pontefract followed by the Fairburn Christmas Concert which will be held in Fairburn Community Centre on Monday December 12 at 7.30pm.
For tickets, call Andy on 07738384293 or Terry Rowley on 07821603221, or pay on the door.