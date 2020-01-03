Families in Leeds and Wakefield urged to consider adoption this New Year

FAMILIES in Leeds and Wakefield are being urged to consider adoption this New Year after it was revealed there are more than 150 children in West Yorkshire waiting to find a permanent home.

One Adoption - the regional adoption agency for West Yorkshire - said the number of children in need of loving, nurturing homes continues to grow.

.

Current statistics show that the number of children in Yorkshire who have a plan for adoption outnumber those coming forward to be adoptive parents by three to one.

Across West Yorkshire there are more than 150 children waiting to find their permanent family.

The children, much like adopters, come from a variety of backgrounds, from groups of brothers and sisters, to children with additional needs or older children.

One Adoption said it welcomes adopters from all walks of life, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or marital status.

Coun Fiona Venner, chair of the West Yorkshire Adoption Joint Committee, said: "The close working relationship between One Adoption West Yorkshire and all local authorities in the region means that we have been able to streamline processes and reduce the amount of time some children wait to find a permanent home.

"Unfortunately this isn’t the case for all children - those in sibling groups or from minority ethnic backgrounds do tend to wait longer, so we really need more people to come forward who feel they can offer these children a stable, loving home.

"By adopting through One Adoption West Yorkshire parents are able to benefit from many years of expertise and are supported throughout the whole process by a highly experienced, dedicated adoption support team. There is a comprehensive programme of pre and post adoption training and support available to all adoptive families."

Sarah Johal, head of One Adoption West Yorkshire, said: "At the start of this new decade, we are urging people across the region to think about making the ultimate New Year’s resolution to change a child’s life by giving them the loving, stable, permanent home they need.

"Considering adoption is a huge decision for anyone. At times it is challenging, as parenthood is for everyone, but adoption is an incredibly rewarding and positive experience.

"At the moment we are especially looking for people who would be able to provide a loving home for sibling groups and children with mixed heritage backgrounds.

"People often assume that you have to be a certain type of person to adopt, but this isn’t the case. We want people who are committed to having a positive impact on a child’s life, and are devoted to providing them with a secure and loving home.

"The team has lots of experience helping people create a family and are always on hand to answer your questions."

One Adoption West Yorkshire holds regular information events across the region where people can hear about the kind of children who are waiting to be adopted, learn about the process and talk to social workers and experienced adopters.

Events are being held at Ossett Town Hall at 6.30pm on Tuesday January 7; The Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds at 10am on Saturday January 25 and at The Mercure Bradford Bankfield Hotel at 6.30pm on Tuesday February 4.

Anyone interested in finding out about adopting can go to the One Adoption website www.oneadoption.co.uk or call the advice line on 0113 3783535.

One Adoption West Yorkshire is a regional adoption agency providing the adoption services for all five councils in the area: Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield.