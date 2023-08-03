News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Family and police concerned for welfare of missing Knottingley teen

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Knottingley.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

Harvey Bedford, 15 was last seen in the early hours of this morning in the Knottingley area.

He is described as white, slim build with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

He has links to the Pontefract and Castleford area.

His family and Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at quoting log 550 of 3 August.

Related topics:PontefractPoliceCastleford