Family and police concerned for welfare of missing Knottingley teen
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Knottingley.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Harvey Bedford, 15 was last seen in the early hours of this morning in the Knottingley area.
He is described as white, slim build with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.
He has links to the Pontefract and Castleford area.
His family and Police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at quoting log 550 of 3 August.