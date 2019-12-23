Family appeal to raise awareness of mental health in memory of Hayley Darby

The family of a woman who lost her life after a long battle with anxiety and depression are urging people to learn the signs of mental health in her memory.

Hayley Darby, 23, lost her battle with mental health just weeks ago, on December 5, which has led her family to try to spot signs in their loved ones.

Jess Darby, Hayley’s sister, said: “You never think you’re going to be so directly effected by suicide, and my family certainly didn’t think it would happen to us.

“Unfortunately we didn’t spot any signs, a smile can hide a multitude of darker feelings and this was certainly true for my sister.

“I urge people to remember that depression isn’t just sitting in a dark room with said music and crying, actually depression is so unique to each individual and what we are noticing more and more is that those suffering don’t want to be a burden on their loved ones so are failing to seek help.

“We need to talk to those around us - loved ones, friends, colleagues - because we never know what someone might be going through or what they might be hiding behind a smile.

“Small talk can really make a difference to someone who might be contemplating suicide, it can distract them temporarily and it can make them believe people do actually care.

Hayley’s family are now raising money through a JustGiving page for a mental health charity.

"Twenty pound covers the cost of a home visit for someone who might be struggling with their mental health or considering taking their own life," Jess said.

“These charities are literally saving people's lives - it really does not get any bigger or any more important than that."

All funds raised through the JustGiving will be donated directly to Penumbra charity.

“My sister was the most generous soul I’ve ever known and as a family we have now lost the chance to see her have a family, graduate from university, pass her driving test, watch her get married.

"If someone has a physical illness it is easy to spot, with mental illness it can be impossible and we as a family will work tirelessly to support these charities so that we can reduce the number of suicides."

If you need to speak to someone, in total confidence, call Samaritans on 116 123.