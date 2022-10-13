Fraser Silverwood, of Horbury Road, an amateur footballer heading towards a career as a PE teacher or sports coach, died in a car crash in Wintersett, Wakefield, in 2019.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew attended the accident but Fraser, 18, suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Since his death, his family have raised £10,000 for the air ambulance service and recently visited the charity’s Wakefield site for a tour of the facilities and an in-person thank you from members of staff.

Fraser’s dad, Andrew Silverwood, said: “Three years ago my son Fraser was in a car accident. The air ambulance turned up but, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We’ve taken it upon ourselves to raise money for the charity to say thank you for turning up.”

Andrew added: “We were a bit apprehensive to go to the site. We thought that we might see the helicopter that turned up for Fraser and we didn’t know how we would feel about it.

"The staff told us that they are glad that they are a charity and not Government funded because they can buy the assets that they want. They made us feel so welcome and thanked us for our donations.

"My grandchildren got to sit in the back of a helicopter – but what surprised me is that they go out four times a day and they’re not just on standby.”

On average, it costs £10,000 a day to run the charity and 82p out of every £1 is spent directly on life-saving work.

Helen Berriman, West Yorkshire regional fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We would like to thank Fraser’s family for their support and generosity and for thinking of our charity at such a difficult time.

"As an independent charity, we rely heavily on supporters to raise the vital funds to keep our service active. We hope that Fraser’s family will gain comfort in knowing that £10,000 raised will help us greatly towards keeping our helicopters airborne and saving lives across the region.”

Fraser's nephew enjoyed sitting in the air ambulance helicopter.