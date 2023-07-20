Tyler Wilson, died after getting into difficulty in the river near Methley Bridge around 7pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Flowers and cards were left at the scene in the following days and then replaced by plastic flowers and other tributes.

But this week the display was taken from its place near the water and stuffed into a trolley left nearby.

Tyler Wilson

Tyler’s grieving family said they were devastated.

Mum Zoe Graham told the Express: "It wasn't doing any harm. We kept it clean, I put the artificial flowers there, there was a teddy, all sorts, and someone took them down and chucked them in the bin.

“I've lost my son in a tragic accident so for someone to go and do that is awful.

“I will replace them and I hope to God no one does anything again.

The tributes to Tyler Wilson stuffed into a shopping trolley and the empty space from which they had been removed

“There are some nasty, horrible, selfish people in this world.”

Tyler’s grandad, Michael Scott, said: "We put cards, teddies, flowers, there was nothing wrong, it was placed high up.

"And they've been thrown in a shopping trolley like rubbish. These things shouldn't happen.

"We're just trying to get over things and then we find out the memorial has been thrown out. Tyler was only 16, God bless him.”

Tributes were left to Tyler Wilson at the River Calder in Castleford in the days after he died. Picture Scott Merrylees

Mr Scott said that the area with steps that Tyler walked down should be fenced off and include a gate to keep other young people safe.

He said there should not be access to an open platform level with the water and a rubber ring or other safety measures should be in place.

Wakefield Council, the Canal and River Trust, and the Environment Agency all said their staff did not remove the tributes.

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “We understand that this is an extremely difficult time for Tyler’s family and are saddened that these tributes have been removed without their knowledge.

