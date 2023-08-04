But this summer, only a year after the birth of her daughter Aria, she was told it had returned and she likely has six months to two years left.

Sophie, from South Elmsall, opted to tie the knot with partner of eight years Alekos on the same day as Aria was christened.

Her sister Emily has started a fundraising campaign to raise money for treatments that could extend or improve her life, and to help her do the things she wants in the time she has left.

Sophie Watkins on her wedding day

Emily said: “We would just like to raise money to be able to have more options for treatment and if there is no treatment then the money would be used to help her to have good experiences in her last months of her life.

“She wants to go to Paris. And her partner is from Greece so they would like to spend some time there.

“She's a really good person. She's honestly the most positive person ever. She had a baby girl last year and after not knowing if she could after having cancer the first time.

"She has been through all that then finds out she had cancer again when her little girl is one.”

Sophie and Emily Watkins

Sophie, 26, was first diagnosed with breast cancer on January 1, 2020, aged 23.

Just as lockdown started she began treatment and had to shield, which meant she went through most of the treatment alone.

She went through six rounds of chemotherapy, surgery to remove the tumour and four weeks of radiotherapy.

Nine months later, she was told she was cancer free.

But in June this year she was found she had stage four triple negative breast cancer, which had metastasized to both her lungs and two tumours in her brain.

Emily, who now lives in Wortley, Leeds, said: “We hope we beat every statistic going so she has as much time as possible to be the best mum ever to her little girl.

"We can't sit by and do nothing. We also want them to have a comfortable and happy life for as long as Sophie is here to make the best memories with family.

"Any money not used will go towards Aria's future.”

Sophie had moved down to Reading after leaving South Elmsall but Emily said they visit most weekends.

Before Sophie had Aria she worked in hospitality.

The fundraising appeal has so far raised just over £5,000 of what Emily hopes will be a £30,000 total.

She said the majority of the donations had so far come from tight-knit South Elmsall “where everyone knows each other”.

As part of her appeal to the public, Emily added: “Anything you can donate we would really appreciate. Anyone that knows my sister would know she's the most selfless, loving, caring person ever and she deserves to have the best life possible.”