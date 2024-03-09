Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caremark Wakefield is seeking to add to its current 36-strong team of carers and office staff who deliver home care services across the area.

The services cover everything from specialist support for people with physical disabilities and end of life care, through to simple tasks such as meal preparation, shopping, and companionship.

The company, which has its head office in South Parade, Wakefield, was set up in 2020 by Julie Oommen, a qualified Nurse.

Julie with her Care Manager Tom Hamill, Care Coordinator Amy Watson and carers Raji Yaramala and Aneeta Cicil.

Julie has now set a target of increasing the number of hours of care they provide each week from just over 1,000 to over 2,000.

And to do this they hope to recruit up at least new carers to help deliver this care.

Julie said: “Currently the majority of our customers are referred from Wakefield Council, with which we have an excellent relationship, but we also have privately funded customers too and our plan is

to increase this side of the business in particular in 2024.

“Wakefield has an ageing population, with the number of people aged 65 years and over increasing by 20.8 per cent between 2011 and 2021 and this is expected to increase even further over the coming years.

“This means there will be even more demand for homecare services, and we want to be ready to meet this demand.

“We can only do this, of course, by recruiting and retaining good carers, so that’s an important part of our growth strategy for 2024 and beyond, and we are very excited about what the future holds for the company.”